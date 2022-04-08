Steven Broz Sells 1,068 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20.

On Friday, February 4th, Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32.

PGR opened at $119.53 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $120.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 275,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Progressive by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

