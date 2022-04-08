Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.41.

TORXF stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

