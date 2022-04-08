Stifel Nicolaus Increases Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $41.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BKR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

NYSE BKR opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

