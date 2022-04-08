Stifel Nicolaus Increases Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $41.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on BKR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.
NYSE BKR opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 1.52.
In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
