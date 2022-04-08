Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,154 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,593% compared to the average daily volume of 67 call options.

Shares of FLOW opened at $86.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.95.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 289.3% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 97,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 72,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,117,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,969,000 after acquiring an additional 132,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,912,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

