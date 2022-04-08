StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get OpGen alerts:

OPGN stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. OpGen has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.72.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 810.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the second quarter worth $229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the second quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 74.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the third quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.