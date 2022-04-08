StockNews.com Downgrades Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $142.10 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

