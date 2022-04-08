StockNews.com Downgrades Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $142.10 million during the quarter.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
