StockNews.com Lowers Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $197.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $158.46 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.51.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

