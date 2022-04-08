StockNews.com Upgrades Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to Buy

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVNS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.13 and a beta of 0.84. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

