StockNews.com Upgrades Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to Buy

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVNS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.
Avanos Medical stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.13 and a beta of 0.84. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
