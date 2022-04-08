StockNews.com Upgrades Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

DORM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM stock opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.33.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,764,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.