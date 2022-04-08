StockNews.com Upgrades W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.58. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.68.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.