STORE Capital Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of STORE Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.23.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.