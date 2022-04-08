STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia purchased 33,300 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $52,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 522,947 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

