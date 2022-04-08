Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Insider Buys £19,985.88 in Stock

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) insider Richard Sells acquired 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.88 ($26,210.99).
Strix Group stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £429.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. Strix Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 191.20 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($5.11). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 234.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.31.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.
Strix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.
See Also
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.