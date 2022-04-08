Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, equities analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $6,593,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

