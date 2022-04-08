Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,490 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,114,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $552,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $164,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Zillow Group stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $147.86.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

