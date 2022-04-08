Strs Ohio Has $143,000 Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Strs Ohio cut its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 477,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,123. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

