Strs Ohio Has $186,000 Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 180,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,132,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Alarm.com by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 17,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRM. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $177,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,338 shares of company stock valued at $841,676. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

