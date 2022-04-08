Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 9,300 VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 128.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the third quarter worth about $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 36.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the third quarter worth about $198,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $223.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.21. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $97,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $225,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 238,918 shares of company stock worth $2,648,417. Company insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

