Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Navient were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Navient Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.