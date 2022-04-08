Strs Ohio Sells 13,457 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,457 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,858,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,145,000 after buying an additional 405,737 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 379.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $26.55 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

