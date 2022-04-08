Strs Ohio Sells 3,100 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,699,000 after purchasing an additional 131,423 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ALLETE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ALLETE by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ALLETE by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 387,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $65.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho dropped their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

