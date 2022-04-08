Strs Ohio Sells 800 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $44.20 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

