Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Stryker by 9.7% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $270.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.48. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

