Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.65

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.62. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 720,944 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 5.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 56.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 137,425 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 33.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 573,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 33.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

