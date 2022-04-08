Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,545,289 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.20.
About Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES)
