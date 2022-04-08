Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,545,289 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.20.

About Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project and NewPerl project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States.

