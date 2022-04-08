SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading Down 16.4% This Week

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $296.31 million and approximately $21.14 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003902 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014618 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

