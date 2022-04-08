Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Superior Plus stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

