Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

Equities researchers at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.