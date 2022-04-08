Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPB. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.58.

Shares of SPB traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$11.86. 245,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.98. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.80 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million. Analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

