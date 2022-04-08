Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 3895450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

SUPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 136 ($1.78).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09.

About Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.