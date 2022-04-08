Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
Surrozen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
