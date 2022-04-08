Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Surrozen alerts:

NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Group LLC lifted its stake in Surrozen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 9,414,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 166,666 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Surrozen by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,497,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter worth $5,854,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter worth $5,709,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter worth $5,090,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surrozen (SRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.