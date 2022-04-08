Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SUGBY stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. Suruga Bank has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $38.03.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

