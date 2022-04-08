Susquehanna Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $310.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UNP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.71.

Union Pacific stock opened at $244.86 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.73 and a 200-day moving average of $242.54.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

