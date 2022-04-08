Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives $191.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Danske raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Pareto Securities raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SWDBY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 105,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 44.95%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.