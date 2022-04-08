Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 90 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SREN. Barclays set a CHF 98 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 75 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 90 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 price objective on Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.
Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.
