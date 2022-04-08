Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €130.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €119.97 ($131.83).
Shares of SY1 opened at €114.50 ($125.82) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €104.66 and a 200 day moving average of €115.63. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($80.75).
Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.
