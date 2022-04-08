Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €130.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €119.97 ($131.83).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 opened at €114.50 ($125.82) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €104.66 and a 200 day moving average of €115.63. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($80.75).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.