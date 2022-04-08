SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.38.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,164 shares of company stock worth $535,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 6.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 1,930.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $2,233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $3,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

