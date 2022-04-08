Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lifted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY opened at $83.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

