System1 (NYSE:SST) Trading Down 8.5%

System1 Inc (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $24.53. 336,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,731,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About System1 (NYSE:SST)

System1 provides an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform. It combines technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform. System1, formerly known as Trebia Acquisition Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

