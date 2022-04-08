TAGStone Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.0% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $239,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.01. The stock had a trading volume of 145,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,575. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $182.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $478.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

