Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €19.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €19.20 ($21.10) price objective on Takkt (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($20.88) price target on shares of Takkt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

ETR:TTK opened at €15.20 ($16.70) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $997.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.82. Takkt has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($13.63) and a 52 week high of €16.78 ($18.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

