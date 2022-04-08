Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLIS. BTIG Research cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talis Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of TLIS opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Talis Biomedical has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $15.28.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,343.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talis Biomedical (TLIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.