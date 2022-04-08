Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 107 Per Share

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share on Monday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TATE opened at GBX 762.44 ($10.00) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of GBX 624.40 ($8.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 821.20 ($10.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 726.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 693.46.

TATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.26) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.20) to GBX 940 ($12.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Tate & Lyle news, insider Warren Tucker sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.59), for a total value of £31,586.51 ($41,424.93).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

