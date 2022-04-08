Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Lowered to $36.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.62% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMHC. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.