Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

TSHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 659,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 111,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.