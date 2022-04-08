Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “
TSHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 659,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 111,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
