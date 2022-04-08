TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Lifted to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$74.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered TC Energy to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lowered TC Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.74.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$73.73 on Monday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$563,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$426,120. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

