TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCRR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCRR stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.26. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

