TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.50 and a beta of 1.98. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.