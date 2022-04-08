Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Down 6.5%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.33 and last traded at $66.57. 37,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,110,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.59.

The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.92.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

