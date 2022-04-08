Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on VIV. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.
Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (Get Rating)
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
