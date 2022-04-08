Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VIV. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (Get Rating)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.